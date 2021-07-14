Listed companies getting better at carbon disclosure

Listed shipping companies are dramatically improving their carbon disclosure, but there are still many laggards, research from one of shipping’s closest ESG watchers shows.

Webber Research & Advisory recently published its latest ESG scorecard, looking at the environmental, social, and corporate governance data of the world’s leading listed shipping companies. Key takeaways from the report led by Michael Webber, who tracked shipping ESG metrics at his previous job as a shipping analyst with Wells Fargo, show the widening gap between the best and worst performers in terms of transparency. There is a significant long-term relationship between strong corporate governance and equity outperformance



The general level of carbon disclosure is up nearly 70% over the past year with Webber Research stressing it believes – and data continues to support – that there is a significant long-term relationship between strong corporate governance and equity outperformance.

The Webber Research ESG Scorecard ranks the public shipping universe on a number of corporate governance metrics, with the goal of identifying both high quality shipping platforms and points of conflict based on those underlying factors.

The companies that had the strongest ESG scores within Webber Research’s framework were Genco, Euronav, International Seaways, Eagle Bulk, Triton International, Matson, Grindrod, DHT, World Fuel Services, Torm, Kirby and Overseas Shipholding Group.

The companies that had the weakest ESG scores were Hoegh LNG Partners, Capital Product Partners, Diana Shipping, Nordic American Tanker, Danaos, Navios Maritime Partners, Global Ship Lease, Navios Maritime Acquisition, Dynagas LNG Partners, StealthGas, Safe Bulkers, Tsakos Energy Navigation, and Castor Maritime.