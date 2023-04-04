EuropeOperationsTech

Lloyd’s Register joins ICS with ownership stake in crew compliance software

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has acquired a 50% stake in ISF Watchkeeper, a work and rest hours crew compliance software from IT Energy Systems and Consulting. The deal will see the class society jointly own the product with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

ISF Watchkeeper, originally developed by ICS and IT Energy, is a suite of digital solutions that helps global ship operators to plan, manage and report their crew’s rest hours compliance in accordance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

The software is used by more than 180,000 seafarers for calculating seafarers’ rest hours and planning work schedules, available through web, mobile, desktop and API. It has recently developed a benchmarking solution that allows shore-based teams to assess fleet compliance geographically, enabling comparison against wider industry averages.

Martin Taylor, LR Digital Solutions CEO, said: “The addition of ISF Watchkeeper to the LR digital solutions business adds further to our existing complement of digital voyage solutions. ISF Watchkeeper has the only comprehensive database of crew working practices and through this we will be able to provide detailed insights to help improve seafarer safety and efficiency at sea.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button