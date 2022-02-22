Lomar quintuples its money on recently acquired boxship

More stunning boxship sales are emerging. UK-based Lomar Shipping continues to be active on the sell side and according to Braemar ACM it has committed the 2010-built, 2,872 teu Windswept for $52m to Transfar Shipping, the Singapore-registered, Alibaba-linked carrier.

Lomar’s windfall from the Windswept encapsulates the incredible value increases seen for boxships during the pandemic. The company picked up the ship – along with a sister vessel – in late 2020 for just over $10m per unit.

The red-hot container segment has seen some record sales this year. South Korea’s Sinokor recently landed what was described as ‘deal of the year‘ by US shipbroker Compass Maritime earlier this month with the sale of four boxships between 4,253 teu and 7,471 teu to MSC for $350m, representing a 613% increase in value.

Splash also reported last week on Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners deal to sell a pair of 16-year-old 8,204 teu containerships for an aggregate price of $220m.