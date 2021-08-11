LS Cable buying largets cable laying barge in South Korea

South Korea-based LS Cable & System is strengthening its submarine cable business and offshore wind services portfolio through the acquisition of what it said is the largest subsea cable laying barge in the country.

With the addition of the 8,000-ton GL2030, LS Cable will become the only company in South Korea to have both a subsea cable plant and a cable layer.

“As there has been no submarine power cable laying barge in Korea, we have had difficulties adjusting the construction schedule and securing quality,” said a company official. “If we operate a cable laying barge on our own, we will be able to accumulate know-how and enhance our construction expertise.”

The GL2030 will be used first for domestic projects starting in the first half of 2022.