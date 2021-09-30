Macquarie’s GIG acquires Swedish offshore wind project

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has acquired the rights for the Kattegatt offshore wind farm from Agrivind in Sweden.

Situated off the coast of the Falkenberg municipality, the development stage project is anticipated to have an installed capacity of up to 260 MW. Once operational, it will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of an estimated 95,000 homes.

The Kattegatt wind farm project is one of only three consented projects in Sweden. Sweden has a target to produce 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2040. While the country’s current offshore wind operational capacity stands at just 191 MW, Svenska kraftnät has suggested it could reach 4 GW by 2035.

GIG has a global offshore wind development pipeline of around 14 GW. In addition to bidding in new offshore wind tender rounds in Scotland and France, GIG also recently announced it is working with Vårgrønn and Agder Energi to bid in the upcoming Norwegian Sørlige Nordsjø II tender, which seeks to deliver up to 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity.