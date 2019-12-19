Maersk drawn into Petrobras bribery investigation

Maersk drawn into Petrobras bribery investigation

December 19th, 2019 Americas, Europe 0 comments

Maersk has confirmed that its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have been searched by the Brazilian Federal Police in connection with allegations regarding the payment of bribes to national oil company Petrobras over a 10-year period through to 2012.

Maersk is accused of paying $3.4m on bribes to get shipping contracts from the Brazilian energy giant, which has been mired in a huge multi-billion dollar bribery scandal for many years now.

“The searches are intended to investigate the provision of insider information that gave companies competitive advantages in return for the payment of bribes to Petrobras employees,” prosecutors said.

Brazilian authorities said they were also investigating Petrobras’ contracts with local shipbrokers Ferchem and Tide Maritime.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.