Maersk Drilling awarded drillship contract in Korea

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 9, 2021
Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract for 2013-built drillship Maersk Viking by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

The contract is to drill a single exploration well in Block 6-1, offshore South Korea. Commencement is scheduled for June 2021, and estimated duration is 45 days.

Maersk Drilling said the contract is valued at $14.5m including mobilisation and demobilisation fees.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re pleased to be awarded this contract with a new customer in the form of KNOC for their first-ever drillship operation and are confident in our ability to quickly start up operations in Korean jurisdiction after Maersk Viking moves on from its previous job. The rig and its crew have shown an impressive ability to always deliver safe and efficient operations, even during this challenging period marked by a global pandemic.

Maersk Viking is currently mobilising for a campaign in Brunei Darussalam.

