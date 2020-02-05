Maersk Drilling drillship extended by Repsol
Maersk Drilling has received an extension from Repsol Exploración Mexico for 2013-built drillship Maersk Valiant.
The drillship was originally contracted in June 2019 for two wells at block 10 and 29 offshore Mexico, including two one-well options.
Repsol has exercised the first one-well option, with an estimated duration of 70 days commencing in August 2020.
Maersk Drilling said that Repsol will not be utilising the second one-well option.
Leave a Reply