Maersk Drilling reducing crew pool by up to 300 as it prepares to stack rigs April 27th, 2020

Maersk Drilling has revealed its intentions to stack a number of the company’s North Sea rigs, which will lead to a total of 250-300 redundancies in its North Sea crew pool.

The company said both the Covid-19 pandemic and lower oil price environment are impacting offshore drilling activity, leading to some tenders and projects being delayed or cancelled.

“Though it’s standard practice in our industry to adjust our workforce to activity levels, it never feels right to say goodbye to good colleagues, especially when so many have walked the extra mile to keep operations running in these very difficult circumstances. However, it’s our responsibility to safeguard our business and we are now taking steps to maintain competitiveness in the challenging market environment,” said Jørn Madsen, CEO of Maersk Drilling.