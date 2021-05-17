AmericasEuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling sells jackup pair to New Fortress Energy

Adis AjdinMay 17, 2021
Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has sold the 1983-built jackup rig Maersk Guardian to US-based New Fortress Energy, and has further entered into an agreement to sell the 1993-built jackup rig Maersk Gallant for $31m for the pair with anticipated closing in June 2021.

New Fortress Energy will use the rigs for non-drilling purposes as part of their planned Fast LNG project.

Maersk Guardian has been warm stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after ending its latest contract offshore Denmark in 2020.

Maersk Gallant is currently cold stacked in Dundee, UK after ending its latest contract offshore the UK in 2017.

After both transactions are closed, Maersk Drilling’s fleet will count 12 jackup rigs.

