Maersk Drilling to reactivate jackup for nine-month Aker BP contract

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Reacher to assist with well intervention, stimulation and accommodation at the Valhall field off Norway.

The contract is scheduled to commence in July, for a firm duration of 270 days, and has a value of around $33.4m. There is also an option available for an additional 90 days.

Maersk Reacher is currently warm stacked in Denmark and will be reactivated with reduced drilling equipment and a specific focus on delivering efficient well intervention and stimulation set-up.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re delighted to get this contract which will see Maersk Reacher return to Valhall where it was last in service as an accommodation rig. This new contract to assist with well intervention, stimulation and accommodation will not utilise the full drilling capabilities of the rig, but we’re confident that we can build on our experience with the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance and work to deliver increased efficiency also in this context.”

“This is a strong example of how our supplier ecosystem enables cross-alliances collaboration. We will play to the strengths of the Intervention & Stimulation Alliance and the Jack-up Alliance to jointly bring well interventions’ efficiency to the next level,” says Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP Drilling & Wells in Aker BP.