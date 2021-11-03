EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling wins TotalEnergies contract and extension from Ineos

Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a new contract by TotalEnergies in Denmark and an extension by Ineos in the UK North Sea.

TotalEnergies has booked the 2014-built jackup rig Maersk Interceptor to provide accommodation services in the Danish North Sea.

The contract is expected to commence in the first half of 2022, with a firm duration of eight months. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ineos Oil & Gas UK has declared options for 33 days on the existing contract for the 2009-built jackup Maersk Resolve, in direct continuation of the existing contract scope. Ineos is paying $81,000 per day.

