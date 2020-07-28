ContainersEuropeTech

Maersk Flow debuts

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 28, 2020
0 216 1 minute read

Soren Skou has revealed his next step in making his company shipping’s answer to FedEx. A.P. Moller – Maersk today unveiled Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform which the Danish container shipping giant claims gives customers everything they need to take control of their supply chain, from factory to market.

Maersk Flow enables transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensures that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned. It also reduces manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need to sustainably improve their supply chain.

“The daily life of small and medium sized businesses is increasingly global, complex and fast-paced,” Maersk explained in a release. “Every day thousands of products are moving through the supply chain, on multiple carriers, coming from and reaching many supply chain partners and customers. And for many of these companies this complexity is managed fully manually via spreadsheets, emails and phone calls, which despite lots of hard work is leading to reduced visibility and control – and ultimately higher costs or lost sales. With Maersk Flow these companies will be able to take control of their supply chains.”

Since taking over from Nils Andersen as the head of Denmark’s largest shipping company four years ago, Skou has set his sights on making Maersk a global integrator of container logistics, keen to link up and integrate various strands of Maersk businesses to be more like UPS and FedEx with better cross selling of services to customers.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close