Maersk Launceston boxship collides with Greek minesweeper off Piraeus

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 27, 2020
Wayne A. Court / MarineTraffic

The 4,533 teu Maersk Launceston collided with a Greek navy minehunter off Piraeus at 7.30 am local time this morning.

While the boxship escaped with minimal damage, the naval vessel tilted severely and is now being tugged to shore. Two people were injured in the accident.

The 57 m long Kallisto minesweeper, which had sailed from the navy base of Salamina, started taking on water after being hit in the stern by the Portuguese-flagged ship, which is owned by Hamburg-based Essberger.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

