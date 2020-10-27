Maersk Launceston boxship collides with Greek minesweeper off Piraeus

The 4,533 teu Maersk Launceston collided with a Greek navy minehunter off Piraeus at 7.30 am local time this morning.

While the boxship escaped with minimal damage, the naval vessel tilted severely and is now being tugged to shore. Two people were injured in the accident.

The 57 m long Kallisto minesweeper, which had sailed from the navy base of Salamina, started taking on water after being hit in the stern by the Portuguese-flagged ship, which is owned by Hamburg-based Essberger.