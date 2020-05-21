Maersk Supply Service awarded subsea removal contract by Fairfield

May 21st, 2020

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract by Fairfield Betula for the removal of the Dunlin Alpha platform’s subsea conductors and guide frames.

Maersk Supply Service will remove four jacket-mounted drilling conductors and two associated conductor guide frames, using one of its I-class subsea support vessels.

Olivier Trouvé, head of integrated solutions, commented: “This is a technically challenging scope with large periods of time spent alongside a platform. It is gratifying to see our engineered technical solution selected by Fairfield, as the removal of older conductors that cannot be pulled through topsides remains a challenge throughout the North Sea.”

Offshore execution is planned for 2022 or 2023.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

