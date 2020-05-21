Home Sector Offshore Maersk Supply Service awarded subsea removal contract by Fairfield May 21st, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract by Fairfield Betula for the removal of the Dunlin Alpha platform’s subsea conductors and guide frames.

Maersk Supply Service will remove four jacket-mounted drilling conductors and two associated conductor guide frames, using one of its I-class subsea support vessels.

Olivier Trouvé, head of integrated solutions, commented: “This is a technically challenging scope with large periods of time spent alongside a platform. It is gratifying to see our engineered technical solution selected by Fairfield, as the removal of older conductors that cannot be pulled through topsides remains a challenge throughout the North Sea.”

Offshore execution is planned for 2022 or 2023.