Maersk Supply Service launches offshore vessel charging venture

Maersk Supply Service (MSS), part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, is rolling out its offshore vessel charging venture, Stillstrom, to support the decarbonisation of the maritime industry by eliminating idle emissions.

The new company will deliver offshore electric charging solutions to vessels at ports, hubs and offshore energy operations. Stillstrom, meaning “quiet power” in Danish, is an early-stage technology spin-out, “whose full-scale product launch will be the first-to-market in offshore charging, enabling idle vessels to power from clean electricity.”

The first full-scale charging buoy will be demonstrated with offshore wind giant Ørsted in Q3 2022, supplying overnight power to one of its service operations vessels (SOVs). Results will be made public to maximise the potential uptake across the offshore wind sector.

The charging buoy itself is large enough to charge an SOV-sized battery-or hybrid-electric vessel. The same solution will be scaled and adapted to supply power to larger vessels, enabling vessels of all sizes to turn off their engines when lying idle, MSS explained.

“Stillstrom is part of our commitment to solving the energy challenges of tomorrow. By investing in this ocean cleantech space at an early stage, we can help lead the green transition of the maritime industry. Stillstrom has been developed within Maersk Supply Service and the timing is right to create a venture that will be focused on delivering offshore charging solutions,” said Steen S. Karstensen, CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

“Our vision at Stillstrom is to enable maritime decarbonisation, by providing the infrastructure that will allow vessels to charge from clean energy when idle offshore. The mission is to remove 5.5m tons of CO2 within five years of commercial rollout, additionally eliminating particulate matter, NOx, and SOx,” added Sebastian Klasterer Toft, venture programme manager at Maersk Supply Service.

Stillstrom is fully owned by Maersk Supply Service and has received funding support from the Danish Maritime Fund and Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP).