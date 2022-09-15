Maersk Tankers bolsters executive team

Denmark’s Maersk Tankers is adding two new leaders to its executive team as it moves to reorganise the business that manages chartering, partner and operations activities. The move comes at a time when the company is looking to boost its partner services and accelerate growth.

The change will see the commercial business divided into three strategic areas: chartering and freight solutions, commercial and operations. The company has appointed Tom Hewitson as head of Chartering and Freight Solutions, Eva Birgitte Bisgaard will continue as chief commercial officer and Aditya Trehan, global head of operations, is being elevated to the executive team.

“We have ambitious growth plans, and we want to bring pioneering solutions to market that help shipowners boost their performance economically and environmentally, said Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers, adding that the trio appointed “has a deep understanding of partners and customers’ needs, and bring diverse but complementary skills within chartering, commercial partnerships and operations, which will bring value to partners, customers and employees.”

Hewitson will lead Maersk Tankers’ chartering and freight solutions unit, whose remit is the seaborne transportation of energy products for energy companies and trading houses. He has served in leadership positions with companies such as Morgan Stanley, BP and Castleton Commodities International, including as managing director of global tanker freight trading and chartering.

Bisgaard will lead Maersk Tankers’ sales and services for shipowners, which are being brought together in the commercial unit. She will also head the company’s work on decarbonisation and digitalisation.

Maersk Tankers said the promotion of Trehan, who is also a managing director of Maersk Tankers’ Mumbai activities, comes at a time when the company is seeing increasing demand for and value from vessel operations “to ensure vessels are in prime shape and able to cross the oceans efficiently to cut emissions and increase earnings for shipowners”.

Maersk Tankers’ executive team will have seven members when the appointments take effect from October 1, 2022.