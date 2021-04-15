Maersk Tankers offloads LR2 sextet to ADNOC

Denmark’s Maersk Tankers has sold six new LR2 product tankers to ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), VesselsValue data shows.

The company said the deal includes one 2020-built vessel and five 2021-built or to be built at Dalian shipyard in China.

“The transaction has been made possible due to our team’s vast market insight, expertise and relationships, which we will continue to utilise to pursue further asset opportunities for investors,” says Claus Gronborg, chief investment officer at Maersk Tankers.

Maersk Tankers offloaded 14 product tankers to CDB Leasing for $422m in December last year. Financial details surrounding the ADNOC deal have not been disclosed. VesselsValue data shows the six vessels to be delivered are worth in excess of $300m.

According to VesselsValue, Maersk Tankers’s fleet today stands at 66 vessels, including seven ships on order and eight sales to be delivered.