Maersk Tankers to establish decarbonisation hub

Denmark’s Maersk Tankers is set to launch a knowledge hub that aims to bring experts, shipowners, cargo customers, and other stakeholders together to develop a suite of solutions that will reduce emissions from cargo customers’ supply chains and shipowners’ operations.

According to Maersk Tankers, the so-called decarbonisation hub will gather and share external and internal intelligence on regulations and developments in tanker shipping’s decarbonisation, and provide emission transparency on the transportation of cargoes.

“There is an immediate need for shipping to change its emissions trajectory. The decarbonisation hub is part of our commitment to create a more sustainable path for shipping through sector-wide collaboration,” said Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers.

The hub will be headed by Frederik Pind, head of decarbonisation at Maersk Tankers, and will be staffed by a specialist, cross-disciplinary team working with external and internal stakeholders to support the establishment of commercial and regulatory means to cut emissions.

“Shipowners have to deal with complex regulatory requirements and changing customer demand stemming from the need to decarbonise shipping. With the hub, we are bringing together stakeholders to use our combined expertise to simplify, provide transparency and create new solutions that will help both shipowners and cargo customers reduce emissions,” added Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, chief commercial officer at Maersk Tankers.

The decarbonisation hub, which will liaise with external stakeholders, including global associations working to decarbonise shipping, is expected to be fully established during the coming months.