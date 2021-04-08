EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield seals four-month Gulf of Mexico survey

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 8, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute

Oslo-headquartered seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield has been awarded an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico for a multi-client company.

The survey will be executed this year, and is expected to have a duration of around four months.

“This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality OBN data to evaluate existing and new licenses in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract demonstrates that the Gulf of Mexico continues to be a core area for our services and represents a very meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 8, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button