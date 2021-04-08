Magseis Fairfield seals four-month Gulf of Mexico survey

Oslo-headquartered seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield has been awarded an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico for a multi-client company.

The survey will be executed this year, and is expected to have a duration of around four months.

“This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality OBN data to evaluate existing and new licenses in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract demonstrates that the Gulf of Mexico continues to be a core area for our services and represents a very meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.