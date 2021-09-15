Man dies in cylinder blast at Chittagong shipyard

A gas cylinder explosion killed one worker at a shipyard in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong in Bangladesh yesterday.

The incident happened at Mother Steel Shipyard in the Kumira area of the upazila at around 10.00 hrs local time. According to local papers, the blast occurred when workers were unloading cylinders from a truck.

A local assistant sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) outpost said that a 40-year-old man was brought dead at CMCH with burn injuries some two hours after the accident.

Working conditions at Bangladesh shipbreaking yards have long been a cause for concern. In June, a worker was killed and at least three others sustained serious injuries following a boiler explosion.