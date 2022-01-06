Maran Gas Maritime declares option on LNG carriers at DSME

Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas Maritime, a gas shipping unit of Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has exercised an option to build two more 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The deal is part of the original order Maria Angelicussis placed at DSME for up to four units in November last year. The first two ships, set to deliver by November 2024, came with a price tag of around $411m, while the new pair will cost KRW502.1bn (close to $420m). These ships will be built at Okpo shipyard and delivered in the second half of 2025.

Angelicoussis Group is one of DSME’s most loyal clients, having ordered 114 ships from the first contract in 1994. DSME has exceeded its sales targets for 2021, mostly backed by strong boxship and gas carrier orders. “We succeeded in winning the first order about ten days earlier than last year, which was a booming year, so the outlook for this year is also bright,” an official from DSME said.