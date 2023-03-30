Maryland aims to more than quadruple offshore wind capacity to 8.5 GW

The governor of Maryland announced this week a new goal to expand the state’s offshore wind capacity to 8.5 GW, up more than four times from the previous plan of 2 GW. This initiative will help the Atlantic Coast state reach its objective to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

To support this effort, the administration of Governor Wes Moore is working to establish new lease areas and strengthen the offshore wind supply chain.

To accelerate Maryland’s transition to a clean-energy future, the governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce has created a dedicated position that will ensure industry access to an array of state resources and create an environment conducive to startups, attracting investment and assisting established firms with growth, expansion and workforce development.

The Maryland Energy Administration will also focus on delivering more grants to companies that form key connections along the offshore wind supply chain, including those that develop turbines, blades, cables and other mechanical parts.

“The clean-energy industry represents tremendous economic benefit for Maryland and it is important we have a strategy in place to not only grow our existing companies, but create a business climate that attracts new clean-energy companies and global investment,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin A. Anderson. “Working one on one with this industry, we will better understand their challenges and opportunities, and help them thrive in our state.”