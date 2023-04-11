Maryland passes legislation to expand offshore wind

The US state of Maryland on Monday passed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources Act, known as the POWER Act. The state’s governor, Wes Moore, is expected to sign the bill into law.

According to the Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN), a nonprofit dedicated to fighting global warming in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., the POWER Act will boost Maryland’s goal for offshore wind by 2031 from 2 GW to 8.5. The organisation also anticipates that the legislation will “strengthen labour standards for offshore wind manufacturing, installation and maintenance” in the state.

“The POWER Act is a real game changer for Maryland,” said US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski. “It sets a path for the people of Maryland to reap the benefits of huge amounts of clean energy in the coming years. It also tells the entire offshore wind industry globally that Maryland is back big time as a major player. Companies looking to invest in offshore wind have to seriously consider Maryland.”

US Wind plans to establish a long-term monopile production facility called Sparrows Point Steel in Baltimore County, Maryland.