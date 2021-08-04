Maryland presses ahead with offshore wind investments

Maryland-based US Wind has inked an agreement with Baltimore’s Tradepoint Atlantic to develop, 90 waterfront acres into a new offshore wind deployment hub, where US Wind will initially invest $77m via its 22-turbine MarWin project. Expansion plans include the development of up to an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy with US Wind’s new Momentum Wind project as well as a proposal for a new steel fabrication facility at the Tradepoint Atlantic site – Sparrows Point Steel – to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind.

“Because of the successes we’ve achieved in the development of MarWin, US Wind is ready to offer Maryland its most ambitious clean energy project to-date and, with it, the state’s first permanent offshore wind steel fabrication facility,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Developing Momentum Wind and Sparrows Point Steel at full capacity will give Maryland the opportunity to bring steel back to Baltimore and become the epicenter of offshore wind manufacturing.”

Maryland governor Larry Hogan commented: “Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio. Maryland is proud to continue to be an example of strong environmental leadership, and I am confident that we will be a leader in offshore wind development for decades to come.”

US Wind acquired an 80,000-acre federal lease area off of the coast of Maryland in 2014. The company is majority-owned by Renexia, a Italian renewable energy firm.