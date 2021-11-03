McDermott and Shell join forces on decarbonisation drive

Houston-based offshore engineering and construction contractor McDermott has teamed up with Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell to explore opportunities for reducing and eliminating, emissions from construction through pathways such as low carbon fuels, renewable power, digital solutions and decarbonising marine construction vessels.

McDermott’s fabrication yards located in Indonesia, China, the Middle East and Mexico, as well as the marine construction vessels, will be key to identifying opportunities to lower emissions and gain operational efficiencies.

“Companies such as McDermott and Shell, who have targets to progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050, in step with society, are well positioned to approach the challenges of lowering emissions together,” said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mukherjee added that a pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from construction operations will make significant strides toward net zero engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects in the future.