AmericasEnvironmentEuropeOffshore

McDermott and Shell join forces on decarbonisation drive

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 4, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
McDermott

Houston-based offshore engineering and construction contractor McDermott has teamed up with Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell to explore opportunities for reducing and eliminating, emissions from construction through pathways such as low carbon fuels, renewable power, digital solutions and decarbonising marine construction vessels.

McDermott’s fabrication yards located in Indonesia, China, the Middle East and Mexico, as well as the marine construction vessels, will be key to identifying opportunities to lower emissions and gain operational efficiencies.

“Companies such as McDermott and Shell, who have targets to progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050, in step with society, are well positioned to approach the challenges of lowering emissions together,” said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Mukherjee added that a pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from construction operations will make significant strides toward net zero engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects in the future.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 4, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button