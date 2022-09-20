AmericasEuropeOffshore

McDermott lands big contract in Angola with TotalEnergies

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2022
McDermott International has won a significant contract worth between $250m and $500m from TotalEnergies for engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance to commissioning and start-up of the Begonia field project offshore Angola.

The Begonia project, located in water depths between 400 m to 750 m, will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, via a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to an existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide all services for subsea umbilicals, water injection and production flowlines. There are three production wells in total which are gathered through a multiphase production flowline, approximately 20 km in length. The two water injection wells are connected back to an existing riser.

The Houston-based contractor said it will utilise its 2009-built pipe layer North Ocean 102 and the 2014-built and recently converted J-lay vessel Amazon for the project.

Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott’s teams in London and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The fabrication will be executed locally in Angola.

