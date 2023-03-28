McDermott secures Shell FEED contract in Trinidad and Tobago

McDermott has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from Shell Trinidad and Tobago for the Manatee gas development project.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide FEED services for a wellhead platform, export pipeline system, shore approach, midstream pipeline and onshore control room. Engineering and execution planning efforts will be led by McDermott’s team in Houston with support from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Chennai, India and Altamira, Mexico.

The award follows the successful completion of an early contract engagement with Shell, the Houston-headquartered firm said.

“The award of this next phase of the Manatee project builds on the portfolio of projects that McDermott’s subsea and floating facilities business line is executing for Shell,” said the unit’s senior vice president Mahesh Swaminathan.

The Manatee field is located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in water depths of around 91 m. The field is one of the country’s largest natural gas reserves discovered to date.