EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

McDermott taps Heerema for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field work

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 20, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Heerema Marine Contractors

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract from Houston-based offshore engineering firm McDermott to transport and install jackets within Package-1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan increment programme off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia.

The contract includes six jackets, piles, and boatlandings, which make up part of the GOSP complex. Heerema will transport the jackets from the L&T yard in Oman to the Marjan offshore field using the company’s H-591 barge. The installation vessel will be Heerema’s largest semisub crane vessel, Sleipnir, which runs on LNG.

The project will be run from Heerema’s Leiden office and the soon-to-be-established Al Khobar office. Offshore installation is scheduled for 2023.

The Marjan increment programme is an integrated development project to increase the production capacity from the Marjan oil and gas field in the Arabian Gulf. In 2019, McDermott was awarded the second largest EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco in the project to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 20, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button