McDermott taps Heerema for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field work

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract from Houston-based offshore engineering firm McDermott to transport and install jackets within Package-1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan increment programme off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia.

The contract includes six jackets, piles, and boatlandings, which make up part of the GOSP complex. Heerema will transport the jackets from the L&T yard in Oman to the Marjan offshore field using the company’s H-591 barge. The installation vessel will be Heerema’s largest semisub crane vessel, Sleipnir, which runs on LNG.

The project will be run from Heerema’s Leiden office and the soon-to-be-established Al Khobar office. Offshore installation is scheduled for 2023.

The Marjan increment programme is an integrated development project to increase the production capacity from the Marjan oil and gas field in the Arabian Gulf. In 2019, McDermott was awarded the second largest EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco in the project to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.