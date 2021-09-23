Miclyn Express Offshore announces new chief executive

Singapore-headquartered OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has announced the appointment of Darren Ang as the new CEO, taking over stewardship from Diederik DeBoer.

Preceding the role, Ang was deputy CEO of the company until June 2021, chief marketing officer of the company from November 2016 to March 2019, and a chief operating officer from September 2007.

“I wanted to make a difference. This remains the same inspiration that continues to drive me today,” Ang said, adding he believes MEO to be one of the best offshore support vessels companies and solution businesses in the industry, driven by strong leadership with a highly motivated team.

Under the new leadership, MEO said it will focus on safety, integrity, teamwork, and, among other things, major digital and green transformation and changes in the next four years.

Ang was previously employed as an assistant engineer at A.P. Moller, a petroleum surveyor at Det Norske Veritas, and a marine consultant at Bureau Veritas. He also worked at SvitzerWijsmuller from 1999, holding various positions in the company, until joining Express Offshore Transport, a predecessor entity of MEO, in 2005.