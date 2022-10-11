MMHE awarded solar-powered platform contract by Shell

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB), has secured a contract from Shell for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services of the offshore platform for the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

The platform will comprise of a topside, a 4-legged jacket and piles installed in a water depth of 140 m within SK318 area, off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak.

This unmanned platform will be primarily powered by renewable energy where it will utilise power from solar panels. With a design life of 20 years, it will cater for up to 800m standard cubic feet of gas per day with a start-up targeted in 2026 supplying natural gas to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu.

Shell, as the operator of the SK318 Block, is developing the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project with its partner Petronas.

Pandai Othman, managing director and CEO of MHB commented: “With the announcement of final investment decision by Shell for the project on September 5, 2022, followed by the award of this contract to MHB also indicates the beginning of the revitalisation of the oil and gas industry in Malaysia that has long been impeded due to the pandemic and economic slowdown causing oil and gas developers to be more cautious in its capex spending for new developments.

“Apart from our ultimate aim to deliver this project safely and timely, we are pleased to say that this project is aligned with our commitment in providing cleaner energy solutions through the utilisation of renewable energy to power the platform.”