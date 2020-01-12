Home Sector Offshore Modec awarded Sangomar FPSO contract by Woodside January 13th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Japan’s Modec has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to supply an FPSO vessel for the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 project offshore Senegal.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field, around100km south of Dakar, Senegal, with delivery scheduled in early 2023. The FPSO will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130m standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

Yuji Kozai, president and CEO of Modec, commented: “We consider West Africa where numerous offshore oil and gas fields have been discovered in recent years, as one of our most important core regions, and this contract award should geographically reinforce our business portfolio. We are equally pleased to be a part of the team that will provide a needed energy resource for the people of the Republic of Senegal. We look forward to cooperating closely with our clients and partners to make this project a success.”

Modec is already prominent in Africa, currently operating three FPSOs in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. It has also supplied another seven floating production facilities that have been installed in Angola, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Nigeria.