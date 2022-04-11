MOL joins two-blade floater project

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and fellow engineering firm JGC have reached an arrangement with Dutch two-blade floating offshore wind technology developer Seawind to set out a collaborative pathway for Seawind’s activities in Japan and throughout Asia, as well as to contribute to a soon-to-be-disclosed demonstrator project in Europe.

Having agreed on the key terms of the relationship in a recently executed MOU, the companies said they intend to enter into a definitive joint development agreement later this year. The first collective priority will be the completion of the design and supply chain arrangements for the launch of the Seawind 6MW demo project in Europe. In addition, the companies have agreed to begin exploring the subsequent launch of a Seawind 12MW Demonstrator project.

Seawind has developed a unique turbine technical specification which is said to outperform existing three-blade technologies. The DNV-classed Seawind 6 floating offshore wind solution is expected to hit the market in 2023, followed by the Seawind 12 solution, in 2024.

MOL also has a partnership with Edinburgh-based developer Flotation Energy to jointly evaluate floating offshore wind opportunities in Japan, which has set a 45 GW offshore wind target by 2040. Most recently, the company entered the Taiwanese offshore wind sector, having acquired an ownership interest in the 128 MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm located off the coast of Miaoli County.

MOL’s general manager of its wind power projects unit, Masayuki Sugiyama, commented: “This collaboration with Seawind and JGC forms part of MOL’s journey to contribute to expand lowcarbon and decarbonization projects through MOL Group’s concentrated strengths. Our strong partnership and Seawind’s unique and innovative approach will lead to the success of the 6MW demonstrator project in Europe, and our ensuing collaboration in Asia.”