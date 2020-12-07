MOL onboard Australian carbon capture project

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipping line, is involved in a new Australian carbon capture project.

Perth-based Transborders Energy is leading the deepC Store project, aiming to capture carbon emissions from liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and other industrial plants in Australia and the Asia Pacific with a view to getting operations underway by 2027.

Transborders will use technology it has developed for small-scale floating LNG production to create a floating facility off Australia which could inject 1.5m tonnes a year of CO2 under the seabed.

Transborders has signed preliminary agreements to work with the Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), MOL, Kyushu Electric Power Co , Osaka Gas Co, the Australian arm of Tokyo Gas Co, engineering firm Add Energy and contractor TechnipFMC.

The Japanese utilities are stakeholders in LNG plants in Australia which could supply CO2 for the project.

“CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward,” Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, told Splash Extra in the in-depth look into the nascent technology to ship and bury CO2.