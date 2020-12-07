AsiaEnvironment

MOL onboard Australian carbon capture project

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2020
0 23 1 minute read

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipping line, is involved in a new Australian carbon capture project.

Perth-based Transborders Energy is leading the deepC Store project, aiming to capture carbon emissions from liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and other industrial plants in Australia and the Asia Pacific with a view to getting operations underway by 2027.

Transborders will use technology it has developed for small-scale floating LNG production to create a floating facility off Australia which could inject 1.5m tonnes a year of CO2 under the seabed.

Transborders has signed preliminary agreements to work with the Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), MOL, Kyushu Electric Power Co , Osaka Gas Co, the Australian arm of Tokyo Gas Co, engineering firm Add Energy and contractor TechnipFMC.

The Japanese utilities are stakeholders in LNG plants in Australia which could supply CO2 for the project.

Carbon capture and storage and opportunities for the shipping industry was under the microscope in the November issue of Splash Extra.

“CO2 as a commodity could well be a new cargo to transport going forward,” Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, told Splash Extra in the in-depth look into the nascent technology to ship and bury CO2.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2020
0 23 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button