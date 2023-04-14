MOL pushes ahead with ammonia-fuelled gas carrier

Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and compatriot yards Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding have delivered on the project launched last year to develop an ammonia-powered gas carrier.

The 40,000 cu m ship, which can carry ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has received approvals in principle (AiPs) from ClassNK and Lloyd’s Register.

“This is the first case ever that two classes of AiP, ClassNK and Lloyd’s, have been issued,” MOL noted.

The vessel, which uses some of the ammonia loaded as cargo as fuel with the aim of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions while underway, will feature an under-development Mitsui-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia main engine.

There are currently no international regulations on the use of ammonia as a marine fuel, and the AiPs awarded covered the risk assessment of the fuel from multiple perspectives and recognised the safety of the vessel’s basic design.

The project will move forward, with the goal set to have the vessel delivered to the market in 2026. MOL continues to be heavily involved in ammonia-powered vessel developments as the fuel gains traction as one of the potential zero-carbon options for shipping, having secured another AiP earlier this year for the design of a 210,000 dwt ammonia-powered newcastlemax with trading house Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.