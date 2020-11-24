Monjasa buys chemical tanker from Golden-Agri Stena

Danish marine fuels company Monjasa has announced the acquisition of a 2009-built 9,200 dwt chemical tanker from Golden-Agri Stena, a joint venture between Sweden’s Stena Bulk and Singapore’s Golden Agri-Resources.

The vessel, formerly named GS Adventure, has been renamed Monjasa Server and will be deployed for cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf by November.

Monjasa currently has four tankers ranging between 4,000 and 10,000 dwt operating in the Middle East.

”During the past years, we have actively pursued additional ownership of the supply chain through an increasing percentage of owned tonnage across our fleet. We have seen how the IMO 2020 sulphur cap sparked further market interest in how the new fuel products are being sourced, shipped and supplied. This most recent acquisition fits well with our ambitions and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications,” said Anders Østergaard, CEO of Monjasa.

Monjasa now controls around 20 tankers globally of which 11 are fully owned.