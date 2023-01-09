More work for Dolphin Drilling semisub in Nigeria

Øystein Stray Spetalen-backed semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling has secured a new letter of award for the Blackford Dolphin for additional work in Nigeria.

The new deal gives the Euronext Growth-listed owner of three rigs the potential to extend the backlog for the 1974-built unit by a minimum of 120 days and up to 485 days in addition and in direct continuation with the previously announced contract with General Hydrocarbon Limited (GHL).

The effective dayrate associated with the minimum firm period is $325,000, including the mobilisation fee.

Blackford Dolphin arrived in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, in November and has undergone a special periodic survey allowing for continuous work until 2028. The rig will remain at the shipyard until early February 2023 and then transit to Port Hardcourt in Nigeria to commence its contract with GHL.