MSC establishes Antwerp towage company

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is developing a new harbour towage business. The Geneva-based boxline has formed MedTug Antwerp in the Belgian port city where the line already has a terminal investment.

The Aponte-controlled group is already active in the towage business in the Italian port of Gioia Tauro through the 50-50 joint venture ConTug, jointly controlled with Scafi Group.

MSC is under new management with former Maersk executive Soren Toft taking the helm as CEO last month.