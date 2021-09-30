MSC most recent carrier sued under US law on Cuban trade

Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) has been sued in a US court for violating the Helms-Burton Act. The Act is intended to punish companies that earn money from assets that were owned by US citizens, or Cubans who became US citizens, but confiscated by Cuba in connection with the Cuban revolution.

The Blanco Rosell family, which had a 70-year concession agreement for Cuba’s Port of Mariel before the revolution, filed the lawsuit, claiming that it should receive a share of the profits the carrier is making by delivering to the port.

The port was nationalised by the Cuban government in the early 1960s, with no compensation provided to the family.

The family has previously sued Maersk, CMA CGM, Crowley Maritime and others for stopping at the port.