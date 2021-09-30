AmericasContainersRegulatory

MSC most recent carrier sued under US law on Cuban trade

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 30, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) has been sued in a US court for violating the Helms-Burton Act. The Act is intended to punish companies that earn money from assets that were owned by US citizens, or Cubans who became US citizens, but confiscated by Cuba in connection with the Cuban revolution.

The Blanco Rosell family, which had a 70-year concession agreement for Cuba’s Port of Mariel before the revolution, filed the lawsuit, claiming that it should receive a share of the profits the carrier is making by delivering to the port.

The port was nationalised by the Cuban government in the early 1960s, with no compensation provided to the family.

The family has previously sued Maersk, CMA CGM, Crowley Maritime and others for stopping at the port.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 30, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button