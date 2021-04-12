AsiaContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC rolls out new ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe

April 12, 2021
Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is expanding its services portfolio with the launch of a new intermodal solution between Asia and Europe.

The move comes in response to demand for overland carriage of cargo, amid the challenging container-carrying market and ongoing impact of the Suez Canal disruption, MSC said.

The world’s second largest carrier will combine both sea and rail service departing from China, Korea and Japan to Europe, via Vladivostok and Vostochniy with further feeder connections from St Petersburg.

From St. Petersburg, cargoes can be shipped directly to some of the major European hubs such as Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam and Le Havre.

Earlier this month, MSC also firmed up its commitment to avoid arctic cargo routes, as it believes expansion of Arctic shipping could increase the emissions of so-called black carbon.

