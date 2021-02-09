Nanjing Tanker to order four MR tankers at GSI

Nanjing Tanker, a unit of China Merchants Group, has announced a plan to order four 50,000 dwt MR tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The company has allocated around $140m for the construction of the vessels, which it says will optimise its fleet structure and improve its competitiveness in the tanker shipping market.

In the meantime, the company has listed three elderly MR tankers, the 1999-built 37,600 dwt Da Qing 439, 2003-built 45,800 dwt Da Qing 455 and 1999-built 37,300 dwt Ya Zhou Xiong Shi for sale.

VesselsValue data shows Nanjing Tanker currently owns a fleet of 44 vessels, made up of 39 oil tankers and five LPG carriers. The company also has five vessels on order including two 49,700 dwt tankers set to be delivered by GSI this year.