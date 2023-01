Navig8 has beefed up its eco MR pool with the addition of two modern South Korean-built product tankers from DSD Shipping.

The Norwegian owner has committed the 2019-built Stavanger Pioneer and the 2020-built Stavanger Poseidon .

Both ships were delivered in December, lifting the total number of eco MRs under Navig8’s management to 13.

The units follow Latsco’s 2017-built Hellas Margarita, which the world’s largest independent pool and commercial management firm welcomed in November.