Navig8 buys back MR tanker from Ocean Yield January 8th, 2020 Jason Jiang

Navig8 Chemical Tankers, a unit of Navig8 Group, has declared the purchase option to acquire 2015-built 37,600 dwt MR tanker Navig8 Aquamarine from Ocean Yield.

According the Allied Shipbroking report, Navig8 bought the Hyundai Mipo-built vessel back for $26.5m.

Navig8 sold the vessel to Ocean Yield in 2015 for a price of $36.2m and entered into a charter contract for the vessel for a period of 15 years.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers currently operates a fleet of nine tankers.