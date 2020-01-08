Navig8 buys back MR tanker from Ocean Yield

Navig8 buys back MR tanker from Ocean Yield

January 8th, 2020 Asia, Tankers 0 comments

Navig8 Chemical Tankers, a unit of Navig8 Group, has declared the purchase option to acquire 2015-built 37,600 dwt MR tanker Navig8 Aquamarine from Ocean Yield.

According the Allied Shipbroking report, Navig8 bought the Hyundai Mipo-built vessel back for $26.5m.

Navig8 sold the vessel to Ocean Yield in 2015 for a price of $36.2m and entered into a charter contract for the vessel for a period of 15 years.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers currently operates a fleet of nine tankers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.