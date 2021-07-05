Tankers

Navig8 lands $100m in tankers sale and leaseback deal

Navig8

Navig8 Chemical Tankers recently entered into sale and leaseback deals with Jiangsu Financial Leasing (JFL) for two 25,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers and two 49,000 dwt IMO2 chemical tankers.

The vessels have already been delivered, and the company secured $100m in the transaction. A portion of these proceeds was utilised to repay the bank loans. 

Navig8 Chemical Tankers also entered into long-term bareboat charter agreements with JFL, which include purchase options to re-acquire the vessels during the charter period and an obligation to repurchase all four vessels from JFL at the end of the charter period.

