Navigator Holdings commences its first carbon neutral voyage

Gas carrier operator Navigator Holdings has announced it has commenced the company’s first carbon-neutral voyage.

The 20,550 cu m gas carrier Navigator Capricorn loaded LPG at the Marcus Hook export terminal in Pennsylvania for Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminal and is set to transport cargo across the Atlantic to Morocco.

The company has committed to offset 1,068 metric tonnes of CO2 by supporting a UN-verified renewable energy project in collaboration with Norwegian climate and technology company CHOOOSE.

“We continuously strive to reduce our carbon emissions through innovations in the way we manage our company and in the way we operate our assets. Offsetting is one of several tools we choose to use in order to deliver a true carbon-neutral voyage. We are looking at ways to further promote and develop similar voyages in collaboration with our stakeholders whilst always keeping the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in mind,” said Oeyvind Lindeman, chief commercial officer at Navigator.

“Navigator is taking the lead in applying new solutions to address the existing carbon footprint associated with seagoing vessels. Their effort marks a landmark change in the global maritime sector by moving from words to tangible action, and we believe many more will follow their example. At CHOOOSE, we are proud to be participating in this global change led by Navigator by building technology that makes the global maritime sector a part of the solution,” said Andreas Slettvoll, CEO and co-founder at CHOOOSE.