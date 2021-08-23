Navios bulk carrier runs aground off Maldives

Navios Maritime Partners bulk carrier Navios Amaryllis ran aground on Rasfaree reef in the Kaafu Atoll, the Maldives after experiencing engine failure. There are currently no reports of vessel damage or pollution risks.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) is working with local authorities and the owner to re-float the 2008-built bulker.

The Panama-flagged ship was travelling from India to South Africa with 19 Philippine crewmembers, all of whom are safe with no injuries reported.

MNDF said that two tugs have been hired to work on refloating the vessel. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, local time, and was immediately reported to the local authorities and other relevant parties.