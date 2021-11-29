Navios Maritime Partners returns to Zhoushan Changhong for more boxships

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has returned to China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard with a new shipbuilding contract for the construction of up to four 5,300 teu containerships.

The New York-listed firm in July confirmed an order for four vessels of the same capacity plus two optional expected for delivery during the second half of 2023 and 2024.

No price has been revealed for the new two firm units that deliver in 2024. Clarksons reported the deal comes with options for two more vessels. The newbuildings that were ordered earlier came with a price tag of $61.6m each.

Frangou completed the merger of Navios Maritime Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition in October. The combined entity owns and operates a fleet of 54 bulkers, 45 tankers and 43 containerships.