ContainersDry CargoEuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Navios Partners secures $44m debt refinancing

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 23, 2023
0 66 Less than a minute

Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners has secured a $44.2m loan deal with Maritime Finance, part of First Citizens’ CIT division.

Greek diversified owner will use the proceeds secured by product tankers to refinance existing debt, First Citizens said.

“We previously worked closely with Maritime Finance and we have come to value their expertise in arranging financing,” said Eri Tsironi, the chief financial officer of Navios Partners. 

The fleet of New York-listed Navios Partners, which includes bulkers, containerships and tankers, stood at 185 ships in December, with a carrying capacity of 16.5m dwt and 235,414 teu and an average age of 9.5 years on a dwt and fully delivered basis.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 23, 2023
0 66 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button