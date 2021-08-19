Nexans awards new contract to iSURVEY

Cabling major Nexans recently awarded iSURVEY a multi-year contract with options to be extended, initially worth around NOK150m ($16.87m).

The deal will see iSURVEY support Nexans’ offshore high voltage cable installation projects on a global basis. The work will cover survey support for the newly launched cable installation vessel Nexans Aurora and other installation/support vessels engaged by Nexans, including the Nexans Skagerrak.

iSURVEY CEO, Øivind Røegh, commented: “When Nexans wishes to renew their contract with iSURVEY, a contract that iSURVEY has held since 2007, it shows the value of our efforts to build specialist competence, capacity and develop new technology to support their operations.”