Nexans wins $736m Italian interconnector contract

Nexans has been awarded a frame contract worth more than €650m ($736m) with Italian transmission system operator Terna to supply an interconnector cabling solution for Tyrrhenian Link in Italy.

Under the contract, Nexans will manufacture and install 500 km of a 500 kV mass-impregnated cable and fiber optic cable at more than 2,000 m water depth, the deepest depth ever for a subsea power cable in the Mediterranean.

For the installation of the interconnector cable, Nexans will use the recently launched cable laying vessel Nexans Aurora , which can install deepwater cables at a water depth of over 2,000 m and support a 10,000-ton cable payload.

The Tyrrhenian Link will create a new electricity corridor between Sicily, Sardinia and Campania that will allow the first loop to be established between the two islands and the Italian mainland.